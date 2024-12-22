Vitor Roque offered shock transfer exit as Barcelona face key call

Barcelona could be offered a bold transfer package to sell Vitor Roque at the start of 2025.

La Blaugrana agreed to a loan agreement with Real Betis at the start of the campaign with the Brazil international keen to leave Catalonia.

All parties were keen not to sever ties completely, with Barcelona confident they can find a future spot for the 19-year-old, as he gains experience in Andalucia.

The deal with Los Verdiblancos includes a clause to negotiate a permanent deal at the end of the current campaign or extend his loan for the 2025/26 campaign.

However, as per reports from Brazilian outlet UOL, via Mundo Deportivo, Palmeiras could broker a deal to bring him back to his native country.

That deal could involve a €20m fee, plus performance-related bonuses, which would see Barcelona make a loss on their previous €31m outlay on him.

His bright start at Real Betis has revived hopes of a Barcelona reunion in 2025 but the Catalans ongoing financial issues mean a sale could secure vital funds.