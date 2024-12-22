“There are days I haven’t been able to walk” – Jesus Navas speaks on career-ending injury ahead of retirement

Sunday’s match between Real Madrid and Sevilla will be the final one of Jesus Navas’ illustrious career. He has already said his goodbye to the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan, and after the showdown at the Santiago Bernabeu, he will bring the curtain down on his playing days.

It is peculiar for a player to retire mid-season, but for Navas, it is necessary. He has been battling a chronic hip injury over the last few years, and he spoke on the matter during an interview with Marca.

“One is not prepared for this moment. It’s a hip problem that says ‘that’s it’, but football is something you’ve been doing all your life. It’s what you love, it’s a dream and I can say that I’ve fulfilled all my dreams, I’ve achieved all the joys, but waking up and not being able to touch the ball is going to be difficult.

“In the end I’ve been working on this issue for three or four years and it’s complicated. I’ve handled it a little better, but this last year it’s gotten worse and it’s much harder. When I play a full game, the next day is difficult and there are days where I haven’t been able to walk. And then you make a decision. My teammates know my problem, they see me training. I try to control myself a little more, measure myself, but in a game you have to go all out and that impact, that jump, is where it gets worse.”

Navas has also taken the opportunity to reflect on everything ahead of the final appearance of his career.

“There are many emotions that are coming to me. Trying to assimilate it, enjoy the moment with my fans, with the affection of everyone and that is the most important thing. In the end, football is my life. I enjoy it to the fullest and it’s what has made me reach my age enjoying my Sevilla and my national team, my country, giving everything for them and in the end that day reaches everyone. It’s complicated.”