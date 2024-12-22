Segunda manager facing 12-match ban after headbutting coach in heated exchange

Spanish football is not often without controversy, and there was a big moment that took place in the immediate aftermath of Real Zaragoza’s 1-0 victory over Racing de Ferrol on Saturday, which involved both managers.

It was an incredibly frustrating evening for the visitors as they missed a penalty and had Roberto Correa sent off in the latter stages of the match. In the end, it was all too much for head coach Cristobal Parralo, and he took his frustration out on opposite number David Navarro, whom he headbutted.

Drama at the end of @RealZaragoza vs @racingferrolsad Cristóbal Parralo, coach of Racing Ferrol, headbutts David Navarro, coach of Real Zaragoza 😳 pic.twitter.com/RKYnIl0dyJ — Spanish Segunda (@SegundaSpanish) December 21, 2024

In the referee’s report, Parralo has been noted for “confronting a coach of the opposing team and headbutting him”. As per MD, this carries a suspension of 4-12 matches, with the exact sanction set to be passed down in the next couple of weeks.

Spanish football never fails to entertain, although this incident is one that probably should not be repeated in the future.