Robert Lewandowski opens up on confidence issues as Barcelona struggle

Barcelona star Robert Lewandowski has lifted the lid on his confidence issues at the end of a mixed 2024.

La Blaugrana have seen their La Liga title cut down in recent weeks and they start 2025 in third place in the rankings.

One win in their last seven league games has allowed their rivals to overtake and Lewandowski’s goals have dried up.

The veteran Polish international still has 16 league goals this season – as the Pichichi leader heading into 2025 – with just one goal scored in his last five games in all competitions.

The chance to regroup and reset will be gratefully received by Barcelona, as the domestic season pauses until the start of January, and Lewandowski is hoping to rediscover his sharpness.

“In the last two or three games we’ve had great chances that we’ve missed. I had the feeling, I lacked composure in the penalty area and perhaps self confidence,” as per La Liga TV, via Mundo Deportivo.

Barcelona signed off on 2024 with defeat to Atletico Madrid, the visitors first win in Catalonia since 2006, and Lewandowski admitted the result needs to be a turning point.

“Sometimes, if you can’t win, you can’t lose the game. It’s happened to us several times this season. I think we’ll come back stronger next year and play better.”

Barcelona face a busy start to 2025, with a Copa del Rey trip to Barbastro on January 4, before immediately heading to Saudi Arabia for the Spanish Super Cup as they prepare to fight across four competitions.