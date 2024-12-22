Revealed: Real Madrid “determination” ahead of winter transfer window opening

For weeks, Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti has hinted that the club could look to do business during the upcoming winter transfer window, stating that the decision will be taken after Sunday’s final match of 2024, which is against Sevilla. However, the matter has already been closed within the club’s hierarchy.

As per Relevo, there is a certain “determination” at Real Madrid ahead of January, although it is to not sign anyone, rather than look to make one or two additions.

This has been the club’s outlook for several weeks, and the only way it would have changed is with a big drop of form or more injury problems. However, Ancelotti’s side have managed well in recent weeks, which is why there is no desire to make any signings.

Real Madrid do have a distinct lack of depth in some positions, with the most notable being right-back (because of Dani Carvajal’s season-ending injury). However, they will commit to using what they have.