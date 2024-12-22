Real Madrid move above Barcelona with convincing La Liga victory over Sevilla

Real Madrid have ended 2024 on a high note, as they secured a commanding 4-1 victory over Sevilla at the Santiago Bernabeu.

It was Kylian Mbappe that opened the scoring at the Santiago Bernabeu, as he fired back brilliantly from outside of the penalty area. Having previously been under pressure, that made it four successive matches that the Frenchman has scored in (after goals against Girona, Atalanta and Pachuca)

10 minutes later, Federico Valverde added a second with an even better strike. The ball came out to the Uruguayan from a corner, and he thundered an unstoppable effort past Sevilla goalkeeper Alvaro Fernandez.

A third would arrive on 34 minutes later courtesy of Rodrygo Goes, as he finished off an excellent team move by Real Madrid. However, there would be an instant response from Sevilla as Isaac Romero headed home just over 60 seconds later after a fine Juanlu Sanchez cross.

Real Madrid would restore their three-goal cushion in the second half after another fine team goal, with this one being finished off by Brahim Diaz for his first club goal since August. However, Sevilla again found a response as Dode Lukebakio netted late on to continue his impressive recent form.

That result means that Real Madrid have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, and they end 2024 in second place in the La Liga table – one point behind Atletico Madrid.