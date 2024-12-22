Real Madrid and AC Milan to discuss deal for 19-year-old defender

Left-back has been an area of concern for Real Madrid this season, with Ferland Mendy having significantly dropped off from the performances that he showed during the 2023-24 campaign. This is a reason why club bosses are determined to sign Alphonso Davies, although he appears more likely to continue at Bayern Munich.

Alex Jimenez is a player that Real Madrid could look to bring back in the next 18 months, as they have two options to re-sign him from AC Milan – €9m for next summer or €12m for 2026. However, the Rossoneri want both of these clauses to be eradicated, and they will speak to Los Blancos about this in the coming months, as per La Gazzetta dello Sport (via Football Italia).

Jimenez has impressed since making a permanent move to Milan during the summer, which is why they want complete control over his future – especially as there are doubts over Theo Hernandez. Real Madrid have a lot of say in the matter, so they will be confident when negotiations get underway.