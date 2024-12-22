Rayo Vallecano pushing hard to sign Bundesliga striker on loan

Rayo Vallecano have had a relatively good season up until now, as they sit in 13th position in the La Liga table. However, they will have ambitions to go higher, and if they can strengthen during the winter transfer window, they are more than capable of making a push for the European places.

Scoring goals has been a problem for Rayo this season, with only 19 amassed in their 17 La Liga matches to this point. In terms of strikers, Sergio Camello has only found the back of the net twice, with Randy Nteka netting once.

A new striker appears to be on the agenda at Vallecas, and according to reports in Germany (via ED), Rayo are working on a deal to bring Andre Silva to the club – it would be an initial loan deal for the former Sevilla and Real Sociedad star, although a buy option is wanted by the Madrid-based side.

Silva did not have much luck during his time at La Real last season, but if he were to join Rayo, he would surely be a regular starter. It would be a good deal for all parties if this were to happen in the coming weeks.