Predicted Teams Real Madrid-Sevilla: Jesus Navas to start final match of professional career

After Atletico Madrid’s late winner against Barcelona on Saturday, Real Madrid have the opportunity to move into second place in La Liga if they can defeat Sevilla at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Carlo Ancelotti will be without the suspended Vinicius Junior for the match, and as per Marca, Brahim Diaz is to be his replacement – he’d start on the right, with Rodrygo Goes shifting over to the left, which is his preferred position. That would be the only change from the 3-0 victory over Pachuca earlier in the week.

The big story surrounding Sevilla coming into this one involves Jesus Navas, who will retire immediately after this match. He is projected to start at the Bernabeu, with head coach Francisco Javier Garcia Pimienta making three changes from last weekend’s victory over Celta Vigo: Jose Angel Carmona in for Gonzalo Montiel, Albert Sambi-Lokonga replacing Manu Bueno, and Isaac Romero for Kelechi Iheanacho.

Real Madrid are firm favourites to win this one, and even without Vinicius, they should have more than enough to see off Sevilla. However, the visitors have improved in the last couple of months, so it will be far from easy – they will also want to send off Navas with a very positive result.