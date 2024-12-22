“My responsibility” – Barcelona star takes blame for demoralising Atletico Madrid defeat

Barcelona have been left reeling from Saturday night’s devastating late defeat at home to Atletico Madrid. Hansi Flick’s side were far superior to their opponents during the vast majority of proceedings at the Estadi Olimpic, but Alexander Sorloth’s 96th minute strike ensured that Los Colchoneros walked away as 2-1 winners.

Barcelona missed a number of big chances to score, and they were made to pay for their profligacy. Raphinha was one of the guilty parties, and when speaking to the media after the match (via Sport), he took his captain-like responsibility.

“I think we played very well. The team has behaved very well. I have the habit of saying that we don’t control the result and we do control what happens on the pitch. I think we played very well today.

“I, particularly, accept this defeat today. In the end, I missed a clear chance to score and I think about five minutes later they got the equaliser. Then I missed a pass that led to their second goal. I put all of today’s defeat on my responsibility. Life is like that.”

Raphinha has been one of Barcelona’s standout performers over the first half of the season, so he is allowed a bad game here and there. However, it is still a very bad taste in the mouth for he and his teammates.