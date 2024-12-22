Kylian Mbappe reveals turning point in Real Madrid form

Kylian Mbappe has opened up on his improving form at Real Madrid.

The France international scored and assisted in Real Madrid’s final game of 2024 as a 4-2 win over Sevilla moves them into second place in La Liga.

Mbappe ends 2024 with 10 league goals to his name, after a mixed start in Madrid, with injuries and some key moments going against him.

Despite the setbacks, he retains the support of his teammates and Carlo Ancelotti, who has warned him over his adaptation period being over.

The firmness of Ancelotti is key for Mbappe, and the striker pointed to failure making him stronger, highlighting his missed penalty in the 2-1 defeat at Athletic Club as a turning point.

Since then, Mbappe has scored four goals in four starts, and the 26-year-old believes that setback has made him stronger for the campaign ahead.

“We’re getting to know each other better. My arrival changed many things in the team. I feel very good and you can see on the pitch we understand each other better,” as per Relevo.

“I can do much more. I know I have much more football in my legs than I’m showing. But, as I’ve said, I’m improving in recent games.

“That night in Bilbao did me good, because I hit rock bottom. Then I realised I had to give my all for this shirt, to play with personality.”

Real Madrid now head into the mid-season break ahead of an early league return against Valencia on January 3.