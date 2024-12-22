Kylian Mbappe backed to succeed at Real Madrid “once he solves his emotional problems”

It has not been the easiest start to life at Real Madrid for Kylian Mbappe, but things have been looking up in recent weeks. He has scored in each of his last three appearances (vs Girona, Atalanta and Pachuca), and he will be going for four in a row when Sevilla come to the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday.

Ahead of that match, former Sevilla striker Toni Polster spoke to Diario AS about Mbappe, whom he expects to be a roaring success in the coming years.

“I think he is spectacular. It is true that he has not started at Real Madrid at his best level, but when he solves his emotional problems and is fully adapted he will enjoy and succeed because he has everything you can ask of an attacking player. He is a phenomenon and I bet he will succeed for sure.”

Polster also sent a message to compatriot David Alaba, who has been out for over a year with an ACL injury (although he should be back next month).

“I wish it with all my heart. It may take him some time after a year off, but Real Madrid need him and we need him in the national team. I hope he can get back to his best self. It would be a great joy for the Austrians.”