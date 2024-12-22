Tearful Jesus Navas thanks Real Madrid fans for career farewell

Real Madrid wrapped up 2024 with a 4-2 La Liga win over Sevilla but the game was dominated by a post-game farewell for Jesus Navas.

The veteran campaigner confirmed his call to retire at the end of the calendar year earlier this season.

Despite the unusual setting of retiring mid-season, Sevilla accepted Navas’ position, with the 39-year-old battling against a chronic hip injury for the last 18 months.

Navas has emotionally spoken about his physical issues in previous reports, stating how some day even walking his difficult, as retirement has edged closer.

Alongside smashing the Sevilla club appearance record, Navas ends his career 10th on the La Liga all-time list, just behind Lionel Messi, with 516 compared to 520.

With the eyes of Spanish football on him at full time, a typically gracious Navas thanked the Real Madrid fans or their respect after the game, despite the concept of waving off a rival player.

“What I experienced at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu was a blessed madness. I can’t remember ever seeing anything like it in a rival stadium,” he said.

“I want to to thank the Real Madrid fans for their dedication and recognition of me in a memory that will be unforgettable.”

Alongside three major honours with Spain, Navas steps away from football with a string of titles at his beloved Sevilla, including four UEFA Europa League crowns and two Copa del Rey wins.