Hansi Flick’s decision appears made on Frenkie de Jong

Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong is approaching a crossroads at the club in 2025.

De Jong has tentatively returned to full fitness in recent weeks, after a miserable series of injury setbacks across the last 12 months, which had placed his La Blaugrana career in danger.

However, despite still having some support within the club, rumours persist over their long-term plan for him, with the 27-year-old out of contract in Catalonia in 2026.

With talks over an extension yet to yield a result, De Jong faces a decision, with the club open to a sale – as part of their attempt to resolve outstanding wages owed to the Dutch international.

Hansi Flick has refused to close the door on De Jong with the former Bayern Munich coach insisting ‘he knows what he must do’ to secure a regular spot in his squad.

As per reports from Mundo Deportivo, Flick’s lack of willingness to bring De Jong on – via Marcus Sorg – in the 2-1 La Liga loss to Atletico Madrid is telling.

Defender Eric Garcia was preferred as the late replacement in midfield in what could be an indication in the thinking on De Jong.