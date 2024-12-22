Hansi Flick board confidence revealed amid poor Barcelona form

For the first time since the early stages of the season, Barcelona have relinquished top spot in La Liga. Saturday’s defeat at home to Atletico Madrid has seen Los Colchoneros move two points clear, and they also have played one game less.

At one stage, Barcelona had been nine points clear at the summit, but a run of one win in seven matches has seen them reeled back in. It’s been an incredibly disappointing end to 2024 for the Catalans, although for now, there is no pressure on head coach Hansi Flick.

As per Sport, Flick retains the full backing of the Barcelona board, who have recognised that he has a lot of credit in the bank because of his side’s incredible start to the season.

However, the pressure will be on immediately after the winter break. Barcelona take on Barbastro in the Copa del Rey before going for their first silverware of the season in the Spanish Super Cup. Securing that trophy would be massive for Flick.