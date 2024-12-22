European giant “determined” to pay Nico Williams’ €60m release clause

Nico Williams dominated transfer stories throughout the summer, and although Barcelona had been very confident of closing his signing at one stage, he ended up remaining at Athletic Club for at least one more season. However, his resolve is bound to be tested again in 2025.

Barcelona still have Williams as an option for next summer, although he is no longer a leading candidate. This will allow other clubs to step in – several from the Premier League are keen, while it was been reported in France (via ED) that Paris Saint-Germain are “determined” to sign the 22-year-old.

PSG have struggled this season, particularly in the Champions League. Luis Enrique is not happy with his attacking options, which is why a move for Williams is being considered. At this stage, the French champions would have no problem in paying his Athletic Club release clause, which stands at €60m. However, convincing the player will be much more difficult.