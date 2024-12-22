Barcelona receive offer for defender from Newcastle United

The winter break comes at a good time for Barcelona, who have won only one of their last seven La Liga matches – that streak extended on Saturday with a 2-1 home defeat against Atletico Madrid. The transfer window will also open before they play again, although there is unlikely to be any business conducted within Can Barca.

There will certainly be no signings as the club cannot afford to bring anyone in. There has been speculation about possible departures, and one player that could be on his way out is Eric Garcia, whose prominence has dropped in recent months.

As per Sport, Barcelona have received offers for Garcia from Newcastle United, Girona and FC Porto. However, the player has no desire to leave mid-season, and he only thinks about staying put.

Barcelona would be open to selling Garcia if the right offer came in, but the player’s stance means that a departure is almost certain not to happen. Instead, it could be something to look for next summer.