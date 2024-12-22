Barcelona board willing to push Robert Lewandowski towards exit door next summer

Robert Lewandowski has made a fantastic start to the season, having scored 23 goals in 24 appearances for Barcelona. However, he has struggled of late, as he has found the net only once (vs Real Betis) in his last five matches.

Saturday’s disappointing home defeat against Atletico Madrid saw an especially poor performance from Lewandowski, who missed a couple of clear-cut chances. This has led to increased pressure on his shoulders, and more calls for Barcelona to sign a new striker next summer.

As things stand, Lewandowski will continue to be Barcelona’s starting striker for the 2024-25 and 2025-26 seasons, although Sport say that there are some at board level that would be open to the club pushing the Polish striker towards the exit door during next summer’s transfer window.

It’s worth noting that Lewandowski will be 37 by the start of next season, so he cannot be relied upon to be a nailed-on starter week-in-week-out for too much longer. Barcelona are aware of this, although signing a suitable successor will be tricky because of their well-documented financial woes.