Atletico Madrid players rewarded by Luis Suarez after last-gasp Barcelona victory

It was party time for Atletico Madrid on Saturday night, as they came from behind to secure a sensational 2-1 victory over Barcelona – a result that ensures they will top La Liga at the end of 2024.

The match at the Estadi Olimpic was watched by many around the world, with one of the most interested spectators being Luis Suarez, given that he played for both clubs. As per Sport, he ended up provided a reward to the Atleti first team squad: meals from Chalito, which is his restaurant chain that is particularly popular in Barcelona and Madrid.

Luis Suárez prepared a FEAST for the Atlético Madrid squad… 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/PfecEb3kLi — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) December 21, 2024

Atletico Madrid captain Koke Resurreccion shared images of he and his teammates enjoying the gifts from Suarez, as they made their way back home after the stunning victory. Things are very good for Diego Simeone and his side at the moment, as the Estadi Olimpic win made it 12 in a row across all competitions.