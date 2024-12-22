Atletico Madrid players rewarded by Luis Suarez after last-gasp Barcelona victory

It was party time for Atletico Madrid on Saturday night, as they came from behind to secure a sensational 2-1 victory over Barcelona – a result that ensures they will top La Liga at the end of 2024.
The match at the Estadi Olimpic was watched by many around the world, with one of the most interested spectators being Luis Suarez, given that he played for both clubs. As per Sport, he ended up provided a reward to the Atleti first team squad: meals from Chalito, which is his restaurant chain that is particularly popular in Barcelona and Madrid.
Luis Suárez prepared a FEAST for the Atlético Madrid squad… 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/PfecEb3kLi
Atletico Madrid captain Koke Resurreccion shared images of he and his teammates enjoying the gifts from Suarez, as they made their way back home after the stunning victory. Things are very good for Diego Simeone and his side at the moment, as the Estadi Olimpic win made it 12 in a row across all competitions.
First i would like to congratulate the coach befor the players,it was a victory that take long times before i could see in the home of barce since 2006,,i want to still advice the entire team management,coaching staff and players that there’s a need for them to double the effort toward archeving there aims,a winning against barce mean we are now the league leader,we will enter new year 2025 as top of the table and in that process somemany competition will still be in process there’s need for this club to sign a perfect replacement for de paul and griezmann,if realy we are serious on facing the challenge in both outside and inside we need a player who can drave ball and penetrate the defense like [yannick carrasco] and likewise a player like [ardan turan] in the midfelder who can withstand any pressure in the midfelder i think if atletico madrid have these players we can compete for even champions league not even laliga only.