Atletico Madrid to make January transfer decision on forgotten star

Atletico Madrid will start 2025 as La Liga leaders following a superb end to 2024.

However, despite the prospect of battling across three fronts in the second half of the campaign, the club will not spend heavily in the January transfer window.

Diego Simeone will have a limited budget to work with but the Argentinian is not looking to make major changes.

If possible, the club will aim for some squad sales, to reduce their wage bill after a big-spending summer in the capital.

The latest reports from Diario AS indicate Thomas Lemar could move on with the French intentional playing just six minutes of league action, since his return from an Achilles injury.

With his contract running until 2027, Atletico Madrid are certainly open to moving him on, but Simeone will not force the issue.

However, any potential sale could feature a major loss on the €72m Atletico Madrid paid AS Monaco for him in 2018, with his current value at around €7m.