Ansu Fati cancels Christmas plans for Barcelona boot camp

The majority of Barcelona’s squad will head away for a Christmas break in the coming days with one notable exception – Ansu Fati.

With the Spanish domestic season now paused, Barcelona will look to take stock ahead of the campaign restart, after a poor end to 2024.

Defeat to Atletico Madrid, coupled with Real Madrid’s win over Sevilla, knocked Barcelona off top spot in La Liga, and they will start 2025 in third place.

However, despite the pessimism over the situation, Fati is determined to use it as a positive, as he battles back to full fitness.

As per reports from Mundo Deportivo, the Spain international will come in for extra sessions over the break, with the squad away from December 23 to 28.

Fati asked Hansi Flick if he could make use of the window to work with the club’s sport scientists and physios and his request was accepted.

Flick is keen to give Fati a chance in 2025 but he needs to maintain a high physical level for a sustained period.