(WATCH) Rodrigo De Paul levels for Atletico Madrid at Barcelona

Barcelona have been pulled back to 1-1 in their crucial La Liga clash with Atletico Madrid.

On a crucial night in Catalonia, both sides are fighting for the right to lead the table at the start of 2025 with Barcelona only ahead on goal difference before kick off.

The hosts dominated the first half with Los Rojiblancos keeping them at bay until the 30 minute mark.

Spain international Pedri calmly slotted the hosts in front as just reward for their strong start to the contest.

However, the second half turned inside two crucial minutes on the hour mark, as Raphinha’s clever chip rebounded back off the Atletico Madrid crossbar.

That proved to be the warning Atletico Madrid needed, as Julian Alvarez broke away, and his cut back fell to Rodrigo De Paul on the edge of the box – for the Argentinian to curl home an equaliser.

Rodrigo De Paul punishes the Barcelona defence! 👊 Atletico Madrid fighting back in the battle for LaLiga top spot #BarcaAtleti | #ITVFootball pic.twitter.com/sCEe4h9itQ — ITV Football (@itvfootball) December 21, 2024

A draw keeps the table as it is overnight with Real Madrid able to end 2024 as shock leaders if they beat Sevilla in their final game of 2024 tomorrow.

Images via Getty Images / One Football