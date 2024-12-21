(WATCH) Pedri fires Barcelona ahead in Atletico Madrid showdown

Barcelona head in at half time with a crucial 1-0 La Liga lead over rivals Atletico Madrid.

The two sides are battling it out in Catalonia for the right to lead the top-flight rankings at the start of 2025 with Barcelona only ahead on goal difference before kick off.

The hosts have carved out the better chances in the opening stages with Los Rojiblancos keeping them at bay until the 30 minute mark.

Midfield star Pedri’s driving run from deep split the visitors back line, as he linked up with Gavi on the edge of the box, before calmly rolling home the opening goal.

Superb goal by Pedri! 🔵🔴 The Barcelona midfielder plays a one-two with Gavi before scoring the opener 🙌 pic.twitter.com/wyKS7H5Zcf — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) December 21, 2024

Victory for Barcelona will ensure they start the new year at the top of La Liga and they have a dominant recent home record against Atletico Madrid.

Barcelona are unbeaten in their last 18 home league meetings against tonight’s opponents with an away win last coming in this fixture in 2006.

