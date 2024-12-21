Valencia rejoice as Nuevo Mestalla construction to resume after 16 years

VALENCIA, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 29: A general view of the Nou Mestalla Stadium, which is half built as Valencia struggle with a huge debt and so continue to play at the old Estadio Mestalla on September 29, 2010 in Valencia, Spain. (Photo by Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/Getty Images)

Back in February 2009, construction of the Nuevo Mestalla, which had been approved two years prior, was stopped because of Valencia’s financial troubles. Because this state has remained, the work has never resumed – until now.

Earlier this week, Valencia held the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, and one of the items discussed was the Nuevo Mestalla. As per Diario AS, it was confirmed by club president Layhoon Chan that construction work will be resumed on the 10th of January.

As such, it will have been 5798 days between this work ending and resuming. Once it starts, Valencia will have 30 months to have everything completed, at which point they will aim to move from their current Mestalla home.

Valencia have been desperate to have work resume on the Nuevo Mestalla because they want the stadium to be included in Spain’s pool for the 2030 World Cup. It is currently not there, although it could be added if everything is finished on schedule.