Sevilla add Premier League striker to shortlist ahead of winter transfer window

Sevilla have struggled massively to score goals so far this season, with Isaac Romero and Kelechi Iheanacho combining for only one in La Liga. Because of this, club bosses are keen for a new striker to be signed during the upcoming winter transfer window, and a shortlist is starting to be compiled.

Qarabag’s Juninho Vieira is currently top of the list, although ED have now reported that AFC Bournemouth’s Enes Unal and Umar Sadiq of Real Sociedad have also been added in the last few days.

Unal, who permanently joined Bournemouth from Getafe during the summer, is Sevilla’s number one target, but he is not seen as an overly realistic candidate. Nevertheless, sporting director Victor Orta will aim to work on a loan deal for the Turkish international, who has struggled for playing time in the Premier League this season.

It promises to be a busy January for Sevilla, as they also want to bring in a new winger. Orta will be a busy man over these coming weeks, no doubt about it.