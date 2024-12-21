Real Betis to include Isco Alarcon in squad for UEFA Conference League knockout stage

Earlier this month, Isco Alarcon made his return to action after six months out with a broken leg. He was originally supposed to be back at the start of the season, but because a second surgery was required after complications arose, the 32-year-old was forced to delay his comeback, which eventually came to happen against Barcelona.

Isco made cameos off the bench against Barcelona and Villarreal, although he could not play in Betis’ final two league phase matches in the UEFA Conference League (vs Petrocub and HJK Helsinki) because he was not registered before the window closed in August. However, he will be available in the knockout stage, as reported by Diario AS.

Betis start their knockout stage against Gent in the play-off round in February, and Isco will be registered for that match and beyond. He will be one of three alterations that can be made to the Conference League squad, with him taking the place of William Carvalho, who is out for the rest of the season.