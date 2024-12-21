Real Betis change approach for winter transfer window as prospective midfield signing is discarded

Up until now, it has been an inconsistent season from Real Betis, who sit in 10th position in La Liga ahead of their final match of 2024 against Rayo Vallecano. Manuel Pellegrini will be desperate to drag his side up the table during the second half of the campaign, and signings may help with that.

A few weeks ago, it was expected that Betis would aim to sign a defensive midfielder next month, given that they had injuries to William Carvalho, Marc Roca and Johnny Cardoso. However, things are less precarious now as the latter has returned, while Roca is expected to be back in mid-January.

As such, Marca now say that Betis have changed their transfer approach – instead of a midfielder, an attacking player will be sought. More specifically, they want a winger or striker.

So far this season, scoring goals has been a problem for Betis, so it does make a lot of sense for an attacker to be targeted. It will be interesting to see who they go for.