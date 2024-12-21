Pedri highlights why Barcelona lost out in Atletico Madrid battle

Barcelona will use the mid-season break to regroup after surrendering their La Liga title lead.

La Blaugrana have now won just one of their last seven league games as they wrapped up 2024 with a 2-1 defeat at home to Atletico Madrid.

A first home loss against Los Rojiblancos since 2006 changes the complexion of the title race as they will now lead the rankings at the start of 2025.

Barcelona have struggled to carry their impressive UEFA Champions League form into domestic matters and a response is needed in January.

Pedri opened the scoring on the night, but Barcelona failed to deal with the counter attacking threat late on, as Alexander Sorloth netted a 96th minute winner.

The Spain international was frustrated at full time and admitted a lack of ruthlessness in front of goal.

“It’s a tough defeat. We had chances to close the game and when you don’t close it, this is what happens,” as per quotes from Marca.

“We had lots of clear chances. Robert, Raphinha, another one for me – football is complicated if you don’t score goals.

“We need to be more difficult to beat at home. We have to improve a lot and use the break to recover mentally and physically.”

Barcelona face a busy start to 2025, with a Copa del Rey trip to Barbastro on January 4, before immediately heading to Saudi Arabia for the Spanish Super Cup.