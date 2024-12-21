One in, one out: Barcelona name squad for showdown La Liga clash against Atletico Madrid

A run of one win in six matches has seen Barcelona relinquish their advantage in La Liga. As such, they will go into Saturday’s fixture against Atletico Madrid level on points with Diego Simeone’s side, who have won their last 11 games across all competitions.

It promises to be a fierce match-up when Barcelona and Atleti come face-to-face, and ahead of it taking place at the Estadi Olimpic, the two teams have named their squads.

Barcelona have made changes to their matchday squad from last weekend’s defeat at home to Leganes. Hansi Flick is able to call on the services of Ansu Fati after injury, although he will be without Hector Fort, who has suffered a hamstring strain.

In Atleti’s case, Simeone has the luxury of being to call upon every first team player, as Thomas Lemar has now made his return.

🚨🔴⚪️ Diego Simeone has the FULL squad available for tonight’s game against Barcelona. pic.twitter.com/LUshbgDSIv — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) December 21, 2024

It should be a fine spectacle when Barcelona and Atletico Madrid face off, with both teams desperate for a win in the La Liga title race.