“Maybe unrepeatable” – Carlo Ancelotti reflects on “fantastic” 2024 for Real Madrid

2024 has been a very successful year for Real Madrid, as they took home five different trophies: Spanish Super Cup, La Liga, Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and Intercontinental Cup. They end it on Sunday with the match against Sevilla, and a win would see them could see them leapfrog Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, provided that they draw in their meeting on Saturday.

As per Diario AS, Ancelotti took the opportunity to reflect on Real Madrid’s 2024 during his pre-match press conference.

“It was the happiest year… there are many good moments. It has been a fantastic year, maybe unrepeatable. We will try to do it again, because this squad has a very high level. Maybe the Champions League has been the happiest, it always is.

“The saddest… I don’t know, because we haven’t lost much this year. Barcelona’s 0-4, perhaps. I ask Santa Claus that there be no more criticism in 2025. But it’s something normal, I already said it.”

It has been a very good year for Real Madrid, and replicating it in 2025 will be very tough. However, they are more than capable of doing it.