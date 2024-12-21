PAMPLONA, SPAIN - DECEMBER 21: Gorka Guruzeta of Athletic Club celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the LaLiga match between CA Osasuna and Athletic Club at Estadio El Sadar on December 21, 2024 in Pamplona, Spain. (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

Saturday’s early La Liga action featured three wins on the final weekend of action for 2024.

Mallorca end the year inside the European spots, as they edged out Getafe, with Athletic Club and Celta Vigo also winning, to remain inside the top half.

Here’s how Saturday’s action unfolded…

Getafe 0-1 Mallorca

Mallorca’s trip to Madrid lived up to its billing of not being a thriller but they head back to Palma with a key victory.

Both sides missed early chances, as the game turned on a key moment after 50 minutes, with Cyle Larin winning a controversial penalty and slotting home his third goal in two games.

Getafe rallied in the closing stages – with Mallorca goal keeper Dominik Greif called into action – but the visitors held on for victory.

Celta Vigo 2-0 Real Sociedad

Celta Vigo’s positivity continued on to the end of 2024 as the Galicians keep bouncing back from a poor start to the season.

However, despite thee established talent available against Real Sociedad, it was Pablo Duran who grabbed the headlines for the hosts.

The 23-year-old clattered home from distance on 40 minutes – for his first ever La Liga goal – before he popped up at the back post to tap home a second just before half time.

La Real made a flurry of changes at the break, but it was Celta who created more after the restart, with a third goal ruled out by VAR.

Osasuna 1-2 Athletic Club

Athletic Club wrap up 2024 on the back of an incredible 14-game unbeaten streak as they battled back to beat Osasuna.

The visitors started on the front foot in Pamplona, but fell behind on 25 minutes, as Lucas Torro hooked home for the hosts.

However, their Basque opponents stormed back before the break, as Gorka Guruzeta headed home his fifth league goal of the season.

Unai Simon produced an incredible save to keep Athletic Club level just after and substitute Alex Berenguer fired home the winner late on.

