Atletico Madrid will start 2025 as La Liga leaders after their sensational late 2-1 win at Barcelona.

Los Rojiblancos ended their 18-year wait for a league victory in Catalonia as Alexander Sorloth came off the bench to net a 96th minute winner.

Victory over their rivals moves Diego Simeone’s team three points clear at the top of the table on a rollercoaster night.

Sorloth’s eighth league goal of the season proved the difference, as Simeone’s plan paid off, with his team keeping enough energy in the tank to strike late.

The Norwegian has endured a mixed start to life in Madrid but Atletico Madrid captain Jan Oblak believes he can lead their title charge in 2025.

“Since I’ve been at Atletico, I’ve never won here. We’ve finally done it! A difficult game, but three points. Let’s continue in this vein,” as per quotes from Marca.

“At 1-0 we resisted, and in the last minute, Sorloth gave us victory again.

“Sorloth was needed to come on, to get the win here. It’s not easy to come on and do that. When he comes in, he always does his job. He’s the striker we need, who scores goals.”

Atletico Madrid have a less demanding January than their rivals, with no involvement in the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia, and they return from the winter break with a Copa del Rey clash at Marbella on January 4.