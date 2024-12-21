Hansi Flick has no issues with performance despite Atletico Madrid loss

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick offered a passionate response to their 2-1 La Liga loss at home to Atletico Madrid.

La Blaugrana end 2024 knocked off top spot in the Spanish top-flight, with just one win in their last seven league games, as Flick assesses his options.

Flick missed the tie, as he served the final match of a touchline ban, but he was free to speak to the media after the game.

Alexander Sorloth’s 96th minute winner flipped the game on its head to hand Los Rojiblancos a first league win in Catalonia since 2006.

Flick did not shy away from the incoming challenges, but the former Bayern Munich coach insisted he was pleased the performance, despite the result.

“We played an extraordinary game. I’m very proud of my players and disappointed with the result. Atletico Madrid waited for their chance and it was enough for them,” he said.

“For us it was different and it’s very frustrating. But I’m delighted with the game.

“Today is the style I want to see in my team. I’m sad about the result. But, when I see how we played, Pedri, Gavi… their passion. The results will come.

“We will come back stronger and maybe the break comes at a good time.”

Barcelona face a busy start to 2025, with a Copa del Rey trip to Barbastro on January 4, before immediately heading to Saudi Arabia for the Spanish Super Cup.