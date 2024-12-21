Carlo Ancelotti issues form warning to Kylian Mbappe for 2025

Carlo Ancelotti’s final message to Real Madrid in 2024 featured a clear point to Kylian Mbappe.

Ancelotti’s side have already secured their first title of the season as Mbappe scored in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup final win over Pachuca in midweek.

They are still firmly inside the La Liga title race and strongly tipped to secure a knockout stage spot in the UEFA Champions League.

However, despite the overall positivity, Ancelotti knows his team needs to do more and improve their consistency.

Mbappe’s summer arrival was heralded as the final piece of Ancelotti’s attacking jigsaw but he is still some way short of the expected level.

Goals in the UEFA Super Cup and Intercontinental Cup final have been highlights, but he has managed just two in the Champions League, and nine in La Liga.

Ancelotti outlined his stance on the situation and told the French international his time to step up has arrived.

“His adaptation period is over. He’s shown a good version and can still improve. He’s recovered well from the small injury he had,” he said ahead of Real Madrid’s final game of 2024.

“He’s motivated, excited and happy to be here. He needed that period, everyone does, but it’s over.”