Carlo Ancelotti sets out La Liga title points target for 2025

Carlo Ancelotti is certainly not giving up on a La Liga title defence at Real Madrid in 2025.

Los Blancos have not been as consistent as their rivals in the first half of the season, but they are still firmly in the race.

Ancelotti’s team are preparing for one of the closest battles in recent years with Atletico Madrid back in the conversation alongside Barcelona.

Despite the challenge of competing on multiple fronts from the start of January, Ancelotti is confident his squad can cope, and he admits the points total could be reduced this season.

“It will be a much more competitive league than in recent years. Atletico Madrid will fight, because they have the resources to do so, and to try to win it,” he said ahead of Real Madrid’s final game of 2024 this weekend.

“It will be very entertaining until the end. You can win it with less than 90 points this year.”

Ancelotti’s message on a points total could be correct based on previous years.

His side racked up 95 points as champions in 2023/24, but the previous five seasons all featured a title winner with under 90 points, all three teams would need more points in the second half of the season, than gained in the first, to break the 90-point mark.