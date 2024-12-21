Carlo Ancelotti gives David Alaba update, confirms Real Madrid starter is available to face Sevilla

Real Madrid will be aiming to end 2024 on a high when they take on Sevilla on Sunday afternoon. On the back of winning the Intercontinental Cup during the week, a win at the Santiago Bernabeu would see them move into second place at the very least, with Barcelona and Atletico Madrid facing each other on Saturday night.

Speaking ahead of the fixture (via Diario AS), Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that he will have Ferland Mendy available after he missed Real Madrid’s last three matches. He also gave an update on David Alaba’s situation.

“Mendy has recovered, and he is available for tomorrow. Alaba is also doing part of training, he will return with the group on the 30th and will be available, I think, by mid-January.”

Ancelotti also spoke on the full-back situation at Real Madrid, which has been the subject of criticism in recent weeks.

“The two full-backs have done very well, both Lucas Vazquez and Fran Garcia. They have played many games, contributing to the team. I don’t think I’m going to put Valverde in there, unless it’s an emergency. And we are testing Asencio, who by characteristics can do it, although from a more defensive than offensive profile.”