Barcelona reject offer to sign Manchester United star in January

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick is not interested in a January transfer move for Manchester United star Alejandro Garnacho.

La Blaugrana could bolster their first team squad in the mid-season market but Flick will have a limited budget to work with.

Despite the likelihood of Garnacho commanding a huge transfer fee, his future at Manchester United has come into question, due to growing friction with new boss Ruben Amorim.

The Red Devils are expecting offers for Marcus Rashford with Garnacho also rumoured to be a possible exit option under the new regime at Old Trafford.

As per reports from El Nacional, Garnacho’s representatives have reached out to Barcelona over a possible interest in the Argentina international, but Flick has rejected it.

Flick is rumoured to have instantly blocked any interest in the Madrid-born winger, amid concerns over him not fitting into the philosophy of hard work and focus, with the 20-year-old facing a battle to prove himself to Amorim in 2025.