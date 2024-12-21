“Barcelona has returned to the forefront of the world” – Joan Laporta issues response to critics

On Saturday, Barcelona hosted their Extraordinary General Assembly for December. Joan Laporta spoke during it, and as he usually does so, he did with a lot of passion.

One topic that Laporta covered was Barcelona’s new sponsorship agreement with Nike, which is one of the most lucrative in football. As per Relevo, he is confident that it can help the club solve its financial problems.

“We feel strong and convinced and determined to complete the recovery of the club. This agreement helps a lot to the economic recovery. It is an economic improvement without the members scratching their pockets and putting the ownership model of our club at risk. It is a day of exaltation of Barcelona.

“I am satisfied because it is the best contract in the history of a sports team in the world of football. It has been a long process with complicated moments. There have been moments of maximum conflict with very distant positions, but both parties decided that a mediator would help to unravel certain entrenched situations. We have rebuilt a relationship that was battered.”

Laporta also responded to critics that he and Barcelona have faced in recent times.

“Barcelona has returned to the forefront of the world and we do so by consolidating a leadership position. It is a success of the strength of our crest. We have been strong in the face of those who have wanted to discredit or disappoint us.”