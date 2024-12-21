Atletico Madrid end 18-year wait for Barcelona win to flip La Liga title race

Atletico Madrid secured their first La Liga win at Barcelona since 2006 in incredible style.

Los Rojiblancos ended their 18-year wait for a league victory on the road at their fierce rivals as substitute Alexander Sorloth tapped home a dramatic 96th minute clincher.

The game looked set to be ending in a tight draw – which would have handed the title edge to Real Madrid – but the visitors had the final say.

Pedri’s composed finished put Barcelona in front on 30 minutes as he slotted Barcelona into a deserved lead in front of the home fans.

However, as Barcelona wasted chances after the restart, Rodrigo De Paul calmly steered home to level the game, on the hour mark.

The game still looked to be in Barcelona’s favour, as Jan Oblak made a string of key saves, before Sorloth’s final act sent the small band of travelling fans – and Diego Simeone – wild, at the final whistle.

Atletico are now three points clear of Barcelona, with 18 games played compared to 19, but Real Madrid can close the gap to one point, if they beat Sevilla in their 2024 final tomorrow.

Images via Getty Images / One Football