Arsenal and Barcelona interested in 22-year-old Sevilla star

During the summer, Sevilla rebuilt their midfield options. The likes of Oliver Torres, Oscar Rodriguez and Joan Jordan all left, with Saul Niguez and Albert Sambi-Lokonga. Lucien Agoume was one that stayed, although he signed on a permanent basis from Inter Milan, having been on loan during the second half of last season.

Sevilla have high hopes for Agoume, who has been a regular starter throughout the season. However, he could end up leaving the club next summer, as it has been reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport (via FCInterNews) that Arsenal and Barcelona have both registered their interest in the 22-year-old.

It is believed that Arsenal are presently most interested in Agoume, whom they see as a possible replacement for Thomas Partey, whose contract is up at the end of the season. Sevilla will not want to lose their man, but given their financial situation, they would surely accept a good offer if it was presented.