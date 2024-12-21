“A mistake” – Barcelona criticised over summer departure of Premier League star

Barcelona let a number of players leave during the 2024 summer transfer window, but one player that was forcibly taken was Marc Guiu. Chelsea triggered his €6m, and when he knocked back a contract offer from the Catalans, he made the move to the West London-based side.

Guiu has struggled for minutes in the Premier League, but he has thrived in the UEFA Conference League. He has scored five in his last two appearances in the competition, which included a hat-trick against Shamrock Rovers.

After this performance, Chelsea hero Joe Cole spoke on Guiu, and also criticised Barcelona for allowing his departure to take place (via Diario AS).

“How have Barcelona let him go? This boy in two years could be a consolidated number nine. think he can go far. Barcelona made a mistake.”

Guiu’s situation was the second time in two summers that Barcelona let a talented youngster slip through their fingers, after Arnau Tenas left for Paris Saint-Germain in 2023. They should be looking to learn in order to avoid this happening again in the future.