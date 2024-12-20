Wojciech Szczesny issues firm message over Barcelona debut saga

Wojciech Szczesny will not be knocking on Hansi Flick’s door demanding a Barcelona debut in January.

The club opted to activate a La Liga rule to sign the veteran Polish goal keeper in October following a season-ending injury to No.1 Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

With Ter Stegen out for the rest of the campaign, Barcelona were able to de-register him with La Liga, with a portion of his salary utilised for Szczesny.

Despite being brought in as an experienced figure, the 34-year-old is yet to make an appearance, over two months after coming out of retirement.

Flick has stuck to his commitment of keeping deputy stopper Inaki Pena in place and he is impressing as cover for Ter Stegen.

Despite the lack of action, Szczesny insists he is comfortable with the situation, as he awaits a chance.

“When will I make my debut? I don’t know. I said from the beginning, I had to get back in shape first, and that was the most important thing,” as per an interview with Eleven Sports.

“Now I feel completely ready to play, physically and mentally, but I understand what’s happening.

“If I was manager, I would have played the same amount of games as I have done so far, It’s difficult to be frustrated because I agree with the situation 100%.”

With Barcelona in action in both the Spanish Super Cup and the Copa del Rey at the start of 2025, Szczesny is expected to make his belated bow in January.