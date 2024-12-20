Star Barcelona duo admit fatigue has affected form ahead of Atletico Madrid tie

Barcelona star Raphinha has cited tiredness as a part of their decline in form over the last two months, as has Jules Kounde. The Blaugrana have just one win in their last six La Liga games, and have given up a nine-point lead in the table.

They go into their top of the table clash with Atletico Madrid level on points, although Los Colchoneros have a game in hand. Speaking to ESPN, Raphinha explained that they have slackened off.

“It’s down to us. We have been bad. We have dropped our level. Maybe we have lacked concentration in moments and it’s cost us.”

“And tiredness as well. If I tell you we weren’t tired in certain games when we dropped points, I would be lying. So tiredness I think is the biggest factor, but we have also dropped our level.”

Interesting to see Raphinha's comments on #FCB fatigue in this @samuelmarsden article: https://t.co/3S3PSitQh2 A clear core of nine who've played a lot of minutes so far (Iñigo, Koundé, Raphinha, Cubarsí, Lewa, Pedri, Yamal, Casadó, Balde). How that compares to other LL sides: pic.twitter.com/nbfpQY3EDV — La Pausa (@lapausa_pod) December 20, 2024

In terms of how to address those issues, Raphinha said it was a question of attitude.

“What I think is we have to approach every game, every team, like the most powerful team in the world. If we did that, I think we would be much more focused, to defend together, attack together and more focused to score goals.”

“If we go into every game thinking it is the most important, we will be better.”

Raphinha: "Yes, we will come through this. I have a tattoo that says that 'Everything passes', meaning the bad moments pass and the good ones, too, so it's going to pass." — barcacentre (@barcacentre) December 20, 2024

Kounde’s diagnosis of the issues plagueing Barcelona are along the same lines.

“It’s a little bit of everything. We are just playing a little less good in every aspect of the game.”

“We start with the pressure [not being as good], it’s also the focus, technically we are losing too many balls, especially in LaLiga because we’ve been doing good in the Champions League.

“I would say it’s us most of the time. I give credit to the team who beat us or draw against us, but in every game we had the chance to win it and we just didn’t play good enough or score our chances. It’s up to us to rectify it.”

“We like these games [against teams like Atletico]. We’ve done great in these games, let’s say the big games, so far this season.”

Barcelona have conceded several late goals in recent weeks that have led to dropped points, most notably against Real Betis and Celta Vigo. However their level of play generally has dropped even in their wins over Borussia Dortmund and Brest.