Carlo Ancelotti
Real Madrid Sevilla

Real Madrid not planning key squad changes for Sevilla clash

Photo by Real Madrid / Diario AS

Real Madrid wrap up 2024 with a La Liga home clash with Sevilla on December 22.

Los Blancos will forced to wait to see if they can end the year as leaders with pace setters Barcelona hosting Atletico Madrid the day before.

Carlo Ancelotti’s squad have returned to training ahead of the game on their return from Qatar.

A resounding 3-0 FIFA Intercontinental Cup final win over Pachuca has boosted confidence with a first title of the season now secured.

However, as per reports from Mundo Deportivo, a host of key stars missed training today, as Ancelotti puts together his plans for the weekend.

Jude Bellingham
Image via Getty Images

No fresh injury concerns were flagged up on the return from Lusail but fans were concerned by some big names staying in the gym at Valdebebas.

The club have eased those concerns, stating it was part of rest plan, with the suspended Vinicius Junior the only name ruled out, alongside three long term injured players.

Posted by

Tags Carlo Ancelotti La Liga Real Madrid Sevilla Vinicius Junior

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News