Real Madrid add second Liverpool star to 2025 transfer list

Real Madrid could make a sensational 2025 transfer move for Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk.

The Dutch international has been in sensational form at the Premier League leaders this season including an eye-catching display against Los Blancos in their 2-0 UEFA Champions League win at Anfield.

However, his long term future on Merseyside is unclear, with his contract expiring at the end of 2024/25.

Van Dijk’s representatives are in talks over a fresh deal but no agreement has been reached at this stage.

The 33-year-old brushed off previous suggestions he could make a free transfer move to Madrid last month with the Spanish giants already pursuing his teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold.

As per reports from FootballTransfers.com, Real Madrid are considering an approach, if a resolution if not reached.

Real Madrid’s defensive injury crisis continues to deepen, with growing concerns on David Alaba’s ability to return to the highest level after a long lay off, and he could be released in 2025.