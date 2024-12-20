Real Madrid linked with former defender as January loan option

Real Madrid could make a bold move to re-sign Rafa Marin from Napoli in January.

Los Blanocs are expected to bolster their squad in the mid-season market with defence a key area of concern for Carlo Ancelotti.

The defending La Liga champions are without three defenders due to injury which is forcing Ancelotti to act.

The Italian is traditionally not a fan of signing players in January, and any move is likely to be low key, with loans preferable – to cover until the end of the campaign.

As per reports from Diario AS, Marin has been told his role in Naples will not change, with no league appearances made so far this season.

Marin joined the Italian giants from Real Madrid in July, after a solid loan spell at Alaves in 2023/24, with his chances reduced in Madrid.

The picture has now changed, and he could be tempted by a return to Spain, due to his frustrations under Antonio Conte, with Villarreal also considering a six-month loan bid.