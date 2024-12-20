Real Betis find out Conference League draw with potential Chelsea clash on horizon

Real Betis ground their way through to the Conference League Play-Off round on Thursday night, with a 1-0 victory over HJK Helsinki. Los Verdiblancos were seeded 15th in the draw, and will take on Belgian side Gent in February.

The home tie will take place on the 13th of February in Belgium, with the return occurring a week later on the 20th at the Benito Villamarin. Should they progress through, there is a chance they face competition favourites Chelsea.

If they get past Gent, it will be one of the top seeds Chelsea or Vitoria Guimaraes in the Round of 16. On Betis’ side of the draw, Panathinaikos are the other big side, although depending on the draw, Fiorentina could be involved in any potential semi-final too.

Betis have struggled in Europe in recent years, prioritising La Liga for the most part, as evidenced by defeats to Legia Warsaw and Mlada Boleslav. The pathway is there for a run to the final though, especially if they were to avoid Enzo Maresca’s side.