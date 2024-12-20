Girona break losing streak to end 2024 with key La Liga win

Girona signed off for 2024 with a Friday night La Liga win over Real Valladolid in Catalonia.

Three points were routine on the night for the hosts as Valladolid remain in the relegation zone.

Girona have already been eliminated from the Copa del Rey and they face a battle to secure a European qualification spot in the second half of the campaign.

Their chances of a place in the UEFA Champions League knockouts are also in the balance after a struggling start to their debut in the competition this season.

However, their final act before the winter break was a positive, with a first win in seven games across all competitions.

Girona were on the front foot from the off, as David Lopez netted his first league goal of 2024/25, via a deflected free kick on 31 minutes.

Abel Ruiz’s header somehow crept over the line, to double Girona’s lead before the break, as the contest looked settled.

The one way traffic continued after the break as substitute Arnaut Danjuma steered home his first goal since August to wrap up the win.

