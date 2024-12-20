Ex-Valladolid goalkeeper Roberto – ‘When there is no clear idea at the club, you feel it in the dressing room’

Real Valladolid are on the verge of embarking on a fresh start under manager Diego Cocca, with the Argentine coach taking charge of his first game for La Pucela against Girona on Friday night (21:00 CEST). Recent games at the Nuevo Jose Zorrilla have seen fans ask for the departure of Brazilian owner Ronaldo Nazario rather than former coach Paulo Pezzolano though.

La Pucela currently sit 19th in the table, five points adrift of safety, but did beat fellow strugglers Valencia last time out under interim coach Alvaro Rubio. They are looking to remain in La Liga after winning promotion for a second time under Ronaldo.

Yet the inconsistency in their approach has frustrated the local support, which has seen little respite in recent months, despite Ronaldo declaring publicly that he was looking to sell the club in the near future. Since the sacking of Sergio Gonzalez in 2021, Los Pucelanos have had five managers in the last three years, including Cocca.

Real Valladolid fans chanting for Ronaldo, the majority shareholder, to leave the club.pic.twitter.com/H0XM4435ap — Football España (@footballespana_) September 14, 2023

Speaking exclusively to Football España, former Valladolid goalkeeper Roberto Jimenez explained that players can be affected by a lack of clarity at the head of a club.

“When you are at a club that follows a very clear project, and has a clear idea, it crosses into the dressing room. It’s something that goes right throughout the club. And it’s the same the other way around. When a club is lost, when you don’t feel like they have a clear project, it also makes its way into the dressing room,” he explained.

🗣️ “Vamos a trabajar duro para salir de esta situación” 🔉 “Competir con los equipos que tienen dinero consolidado en Primera cada vez es más difícil” Ronaldo, sobre la situación del Real Valladolid en el micrófono de @javivalle17#LALIGAenDAZN ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/2xk0uG65pq — DAZN España (@DAZN_ES) December 13, 2024

Now a La Liga analyst, Roberto played two seasons at Valladolid between 2020 and 2022 before retiring at the age of 36.

“It creates doubts, you are not sure if you are in the right place to grow as a player, and Valladolid have been in that situation for the last five years. They’ve had one relegation, then one promotion, then again, so that means that the project is not in a good place.”