Diego Simeone flags up Barcelona star causing him concern

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has highlighted the Barcelona star he is most concerned about facing in this weekend’s clash.

The two rivals will battle it out in Catalonia, in an eye-catching end of year showdown, with the hosts only ahead of Los Rojiblancos by goal difference at the top of the table.

Barcelona are also struggling for form, with just one win in their last six league games, and the visitors are on an 11-match winning streak across all competitions.

A win for either team will put them top of the table at the start of 2025, so the stakes are sky high.

Ahead of looking for his first La Liga win as a manager at Barcelona, Simeone has flagged up Raphinha as the key star to stop – with Lamine Yamal out injured.

“We’re facing a team that is playing very well, I like the youth they have in the middle of the pitch with kids who play very good football,” as per quotes from Mundo Deportivo.

“Raphinha is one of the best players in La Liga – for his bravery and his way of playing.”

Raphinha is in sensational form for Barcelona this season – with 11 league goals scored – and 17 in all competitions, but he has never scored against Atletico Madrid.